Recently published research from GlobalData, "Ethylbenzene Industry Outlook in Belgium to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Ethylbenzene Industry Outlook in Belgium to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Belgium Ethylbenzene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ethylbenzene industry in Belgium. The report covers Belgium Ethylbenzene plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Ethylbenzene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Ethylbenzene producers in Belgium. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Belgium Ethylbenzene industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Ethylbenzene industry supply scenario in Belgium from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Ethylbenzene plants in Belgium with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- Ethylbenzene industry market dynamics in Belgium from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ethylbenzene plants
- Company shares of key Ethylbenzene producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ethylbenzene industry in Belgium
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Ethylbenzene industry in Belgium
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ethylbenzene industry in Belgium
- Understand the market positioning of Ethylbenzene producers in Belgium
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Belgium
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