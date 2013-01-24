"Ethylbenzene Industry Outlook in France to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update" Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Ethylbenzene Industry Outlook in France to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research