Ethylbenzene Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 - H2 Update New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Ethylbenzene Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of Taiwan Ethylbenzene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ethylbenzene industry in Taiwan. The report covers Taiwan Ethylbenzene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Ethylbenzene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Ethylbenzene producers in Taiwan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Taiwan Ethylbenzene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Ethylbenzene industry supply scenario in Taiwan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Ethylbenzene plants in Taiwan with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Ethylbenzene industry market dynamics in Taiwan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ethylbenzene plants
- Company shares of key Ethylbenzene producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ethylbenzene industry in Taiwan
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Ethylbenzene industry in Taiwan
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ethylbenzene industry in Taiwan
- Understand the market positioning of Ethylbenzene producers in Taiwan
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Taiwan
Companies Mentioned
Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan Styrene Monomer Corporation, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation,
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90709/ethylbenzene-industry-outlook-in-taiwan-to-2016-h2-update.html