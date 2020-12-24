New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Ethylbenzene market is forecast to register a growth rate of 3.3%, exceeding USD 27.74 Billion in terms of revenue by 2027. It is used in the preparation of styrene, which is further used in the manufacturing of plastic. It is present in inks, carpet glues, gasoline, paints, products of tobacco, and also insecticides. It is used to reduce early combustion of fuel in high-pressure engines and to increase the octane level of fuel which increases the pressure and temperature at which the fuel will burn on its own, thus increasing its efficiency. Styrene also finds extensive application in strengthening military armours



Market Drivers



The primary factor by which the market is growing is the demand of gasoline all over the world. It has led to the adoption of cost-efficient fuels, which is favoring market growth. Products made from styrene have many benefits which include toughness, flexible design, economy, high performance, production simplicity, safety measures and good hygiene. It provides high performance in watercraft and boats. It is used in the reduction of coal plant emissions, cushioning of the bicycle helmets and also in the improvement of the parts which are damaged in the automobiles.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By application, styrene contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. The high demand for styrene across the globe is owing to the growth of the packaging and construction industry, which has resulted from the growing demand for consumer goods and infrastructure facilities, particularly in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.



By industry vertical, the packaging industry dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. Polystyrene, a polymer of styrene, finds usage in the packaging industry as it is lightweight, strong in compression and thus safeguards delicate objects in case of being crushed or dropped. Also, it is a very good insulator, which enables it a strong electrostatic attraction to other objects, causing it to stick to things easily.



By distribution channel, offline channel held a larger market share in 2018.



Key participants include Chevron Philips Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Limited, Versalis, Synthos, Carbon Holdings, Tianjin, Jixin, Industrial & Trade Co. Ltd., Changzhou Dohow Chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Dow Chemicals, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ethylbenzene market on the basis of application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Styrene

Gasoline

Natural Gas

Asphalt

Naphtha

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Products

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Regional Analysis



The highest market share in the market was held by Asia Pacific. China had the largest market share with respect to consumption in the region. Europe is expected to witness a growth rate of 2.9% in the forecast period due to the high product demand from the automotive sector in the region.



