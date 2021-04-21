New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The Global Ethylbenzene Market is expected to reach USD 27.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant proportion of ethylbenzene produced worldwide is utilized in the production of styrene. Products made from styrene provides exceptional benefits such as high performance, toughness, simplicity of production, flexible design, and economy along with the offering of sanitation, hygiene, and safety features. For instance, styrene finds application in the strengthening of military armor, cushioning of bicycle helmets, making of wind power turbines, reduction of coal plant emissions, and improvement of components deployed in making automotive lightweight and fuel-efficient. Moreover, it allows the production of high-performance and economical recreational products, including boats and other watercraft.



The key participants of the Ethylbenzene Market include:

Chevron Philips Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Limited, Versalis, Synthos, Carbon Holdings, Tianjin, Jixin, Industrial & Trade Co. Ltd., Changzhou Dohow Chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Dow Chemicals, among others.



Blocks made of polystyrene are implemented in the construction of buildings for providing permanent insulation for walls of buildings along with the roofs and floors. The distinctive feature of stacking and then filling the forms with concrete, of these blocks, allow for faster and cheaper construction of buildings (including residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects) as compared to typical brick and mortar buildings. Moreover, the block system aids in saving labor and time consumed in the completion of the project and the total construction costs.



The application of ethylbenzene in gasoline is expected to impact market growth. Ethylbenzene is blended with gasoline as an anti-knock agent to reduce engine knocking and improve the octane rating.



Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, styrene contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. The high demand for styrene across the globe is owing to the growth of the packaging and construction industry, which has resulted from the growing demand for consumer goods and infrastructure facilities, particularly in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.



By industry vertical, the packaging industry dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. Polystyrene, a polymer of styrene, finds usage in the packaging industry as it is lightweight, strong in compression and thus safeguards delicate objects in case of being crushed or dropped. Also, it is a very good insulator, which enables it a strong electrostatic attraction to other objects, causing it to stick to things easily.



By distribution channel, offline channel held a larger market share in 2018.



The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the packaging industry due to the thriving e-commerce industry and online food & beverage delivery services that demands proper packaging to secure the products and enhance its shelf life.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ethylbenzene market on the basis of application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Styrene

Gasoline

Natural Gas

Asphalt

Naphtha

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Products

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Key Highlights of the Report:

Extensive analysis of the competitive scenario along with key developmental patterns

Supply chain analysis and latest technological advancements

Market forecast for 8 years covering all the segments and sub-segments in key regions and countries

In-depth analysis of current and emerging market trends and market dynamics

Insights on rivers, restraints, growth prospects, and market opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

