Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers (AEM) Demand to Grow Owing to Significant Developments in the Automotive & Transportation Sector.

AEM is expected to grow at an AAGR of more than 5% and the fastest growing application is the automotive industry where it is mainly used in hoses, gaskets and seals. Other high-end competitors include fluoroelastomer (FKM and FFKM) and Silicone rubber (VMQ). New grade of ACM such as Noxtite HT-AEM by Unimatec Chemicals is more competitive where high temperature performance is required such as in turbo-engine hoses. The use of AEM in turbo-engine hoses is driving its demand. Similarly, OEM manufacturers are adopting AEM or Mixture of AEM & ACM for automotive hoses. This generally drives the AEM worldwide demand for turbocharged engines. Currently, Europe leads in the production of turbocharged engines followed by Asia Pacific region dominated by Japanese turbo-engine manufacturers. The major potential lies in Asia where China has not fully adopted turbocharged engines due to subsidised gasoline prices and continuously changing environmental regulations.



With wide range of service temperatures, AEM possess excellent flexibility and resistance to oils & chemicals. The service temperature of AEM rubber is generally -30°C to 150°C and is very competitive in terms of economic value of the product if we analyze cost vs. performance of specialty rubber. Higher grades of AEM can withstand the temperatures of up to 175°C which is made available by DuPont. The only major competitor in terms of performance is FKM with higher processing temperature of up to 180°C.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers (AEM) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers (AEM) Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



