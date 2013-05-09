Ethylene and Propylene Market: Global Industry Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Propylene is an organic compound primarily used in the manufacturing of polypropylene, acrylonitrile, propylene oxide, Oxo-alcohols, cumene, and isopropyl alcohol. The applications of propylene include those in acrylic fibers and coatings, polyurethane resins and in other chemicals, PVC plasticizers and coatings, epoxy resins and polycarbonate, and in solvents. The global demand for propylene is showing dynamic development. In 2011 the global market for propylene was more than USD 90 billion and it is expected to grow at a considerable rate. The global ethylene market has started growing positively since 2010 and in 2011 the market has shown tremendous growth.



The most important application of propylene is in polypropylene followed by acrylonitrile, and propylene oxide. The largest end-user of polypropylene is the automobile industry. High density polyethylene (HDPE) is the largest application of ethylene followed by linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE).The other major application areas of ethylene include low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylbenzene, and ethylene dichloride. The massive ethylene and propylene capacity expansion coupled with the growing domestic demand for downstream products in China, India, and the Middle East are expected to drive the demand for ethylene and propylene over the next five years. Stringent environmental regulations, raw material price volatility, and political uncertainty in the regions which contain crude oil are some of the restraints impacting the ethylene and propylene market.



Some of the major participants of the ethylene and propylene industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/ethylene-and-propylene-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) are BASF, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries, INEOS, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, DuPont, and Chevron Phillips.



