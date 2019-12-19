Ethylene Carbonate Market 2019 Research in-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- A new report published by Infinium Global Research on "Ethylene Carbonate Market (Application - Gas Washing, Lubricants, Oil Field, Synthesis of Polycarbonate Diol, Lithium-ion Batteries, Photochromic, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Ethylene carbonate is an organic compound used to manufacture plastic along with PVA. It is a highly polar solvent with a high boiling point, low toxicity, odorless, and highly soluble for polymers. The global ethylene carbonate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Rapidly Growing Urbanization Enhance Growth for the Ethylene Carbonate Market



High permittivity, growing demand for lubricants and lithium-ion battery the market is anticipated to grow for ethylene carbonate. Rapid growth in urbanization and an increase in the standard of living enhances growth for the ethylene carbonate market. Also, stringent government rules regarding fuel economy boost demand for lithium-ion batteries that promote growth for the ethylene carbonate market. Moreover, investments in research and development and better technological advancements generate opportunities for the global ethylene carbonate market.



Lithium-ion is the Fastest Growing and Dominating Segments in the Ethylene Carbonate Market



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of the application. Based on the application the study includes gas washing, lubricants, oil field, synthesis of polycarbonate diol, lithium-ion batteries, photochromic, and other applications. The lithium-ion batteries segment holds a dominant share in the global ethylene carbonate market. Ethylene carbonate dissolves a large amount of electrolyte which is used in the lithium-ion battery electrolyte solution which drives the growth for the market of ethylene carbonate.



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Dominance Held by Asia-Pacific in the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market



Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the ethylene carbonate market owing to the growth in usage of ethylene carbonate in industries of the emerging nations such as India, China. Also, demand for lubricants due to growing automotive sectors in the region fuel demand for ethylene carbonate in the market.



Major Market Players in the Ethylene Carbonate Market



Based on the analysis of the market the leading companies in the study include BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Zibo Donghai Industries Co., Ltd., Toagosei Co., Ltd., Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Senjie Chemical Co., Ltd., and Other Companies.



In August 2019, BASF, Solvay and Domo Chemicals signed an agreement to acquire Solvay's integrated polyamide business. BASF is said to acquire the global, non-European PA6.6 business from Solvay that includes its 50% shares in Butachimie's adipodinitrrile (AND) production.



In August 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced entrance into an agreement of selling their chemical intermediate businesses and surfactant businesses for $2.1 billion to Indorama Ventures.



In March 2019, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced the complete acquisition of Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt. Ltd. a PVC compound business.



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About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research provides in-depth insight regarding the market, its trends, indicators, and factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market. IGR expertise in the analysis of the market growth using analytical tools, that were also used to analyze the market for the ethylene carbonate market. Other than, chemical and materials IGR also deals in the field of agriculture, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and packaging, energy, infrastructure and mining, ICT, semiconductors and electronics and industrial automation.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the ethylene carbonate.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.