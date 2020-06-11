Ethylene Carbonate Trends, Status, Sales, Value and Growth Rate Market Report Forecast 2020 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- Ethylene carbonate is a colorless organic compound, slight yellowish with a definite odor. The compound possesses high polarity, higher boiling point, and better solubility as compared to other traditionally used solvents. It is widely used as an electrolyte, especially in lithium ion batteries. Lithium ion batteries are extensively used in electric vehicles, which drive the demand for ethylene carbonate. In lithium ion batteries, the compound offers advantages, such as easy maintenance, cost-effectiveness, better fuel efficiency, and reduced fuel costs. Uses of ethylene carbonate in these batteries also comply with the environmental standards and curbs carbon dioxide emission. They are also efficient enough to perform outstandingly well at high voltages. Besides use in automotive industry, the compound is also widely used in several oil and gas processes since it blends well with scale, rust, and particulates.



Sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted several business operations including production, logistics, delivery, and supply. The key manufacturers and producers that use ethylene carbonate in several applications are now rethinking upon various operational strategies to bring their business back to normal post pandemic. Wide applications of ethylene carbonate in different industries are now disturbed due to lockdown in major economies and shutdown of various industries, hampering manufacturing processes. However, post pandemic is anticipated to boost the demand for the said compound in order to cope up with the demand by end users for several applications of compound.



Get sample copy of "Ethylene Carbonate Market" at https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/337



Some of the prominent players in the global ethylene carbonate market are: BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., Asahi Kasei Corporation, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., ZIBO DONGHAI INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Empower Materials, and Vizag Chemicals, among others.



The significant market growth can be attributed to the high demand for ethylene carbonate across various industries. The growing demand for lithium batteries stands to be one of the major market drivers. Owing to favorable government regulations, there is a rising demand for electric vehicles globally, which is further expected to boost the demand for ethylene carbonate, a key ingredient in lithium ion battery production. Furthermore, its utilization in the plastic manufacturing process where it is used as a solvent for polymers, such as polyacrylonitrile and other resins, is further expected to propel market growth. Additionally, the increasing applications of ethylene carbonate as a pharmaceutical intermediate and its utilization in the textile industry as solvent, reactant, and plasticizer will also supplement market growth.



However, the price volatility of ethylene carbonate and adverse effects on the environment are major market barriers. Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, the production and supply is likely to take a hit, which will impact market growth in the coming years.



Major Applications of Ethylene Carbonate Market covered are:

Coatings, Dyes

Lithium Batteries

Lubricants

Organic Solvents, and Medical Products



Major End-users of Ethylene Carbonate Market covered are:

Automotive

Healthcare

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Chemicals

Textiles

Oil & Gas, and Agriculture



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Ethylene Carbonate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Ethylene Carbonate market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Ethylene Carbonate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Ethylene Carbonate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/337



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ethylene Carbonate Market Size

2.2 Ethylene Carbonate Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ethylene Carbonate Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Ethylene Carbonate Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ethylene Carbonate Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ethylene Carbonate Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Ethylene Carbonate Sales by Product

4.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate Revenue by Product

4.3 Ethylene Carbonate Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ethylene Carbonate Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/337



In the end, Ethylene Carbonate industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, mega trends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com