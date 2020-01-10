Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.



Ethylene dichloride (EDC) is a colorless chlorinated hydrocarbon liquid which has a chloroform-like odor. It is mainly produced using iron chloride as a catalyst in the reaction of ethene with chlorine.



Over 98% of the EDC is used as a chemical intermediate for the manufacture of VCM, which is used in PVC production. Also, EDC is used in the production of various industrial and consumer products.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ethylene Dichloride (EDC).

In global market, the following companies are covered (Dow Chemical, Formosa Plastics, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical, SABIC, Occidental Chemical, SolVin, BASF, Bayer, LG Chemical, Nova Chemical, Reliance Industries, Sinopec Group, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical)



Market Segment by Product Type (Direct Chlorination, Oxychlorination)



Market Segment by Application (Industrial, Consumer Goods)



This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.



