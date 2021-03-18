Ethylene Dichloride Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 14.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – High demand of packaging from APAC.



The global ethylene dichloride market is forecast to reach USD 20.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for ethylene dichloride is expected to rise owing to the high demand for construction for polyvinyl chloride in emerging nations and stable growth in developed countries.

EDC has excellent properties such as high tensile strength, good temperature resistance, and hardness, and it has various applications in numerous end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, furniture, construction, and others. It is a worthy polar aprotic solvent used as a degreaser and paint remover. Formosa Plastics Corporation, a manufacturer of ethylene dichloride, has a plant in Mailiao, Taiwan, that produces up to 800,000 metric tonnes of EDC per annum.



Ethylene dichloride is both toxic and highly flammable with a chloroform-like odor and irritating vapors that can affect the nervous and cardiovascular systems and, in certain cases, may be fatal. The chemical is considered poisonous for the kidney and the liver. These factors are estimated to restrain the performance of the market.



North America is a prominent market of the ethylene dichloride market. The U.S. is the largest producer of ethylene dichloride in the globe. The US is also the largest EDC exporter, as a result of advantageous production economics and healthy demand for caustic soda. Factor such as utilization of plastic products and rising house renovation in the region is anticipated to propel the demand of the market.



Key participants include:

- Dow Chemical

- Asahimas Chemica

- Vinnolit

- Nova Chemical

- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

- Sigma Plastic

- Westlake Chemical

- Bayer AG

- INEOS Group Ltd.

- Occidental Chemical Corporation

- among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ethylene Dichloride market on the basis of manufacturing process, application, end-user, and region:



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

- Direct Chlorination

- Oxy Chlorination



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

- Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)

- Chlorinated Solvents

- Ethylene Amines

- Vinylidene Chloride



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

- Automotive

- Construction

- Packaging

- Furniture



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o UK

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Ethylene dichloride is an intermediate chemical towards the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), with some incidental uses. More than 96% of produced market product goes to the manufacture of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) to make PVC. Increasing execution and acceptance of smart city concept will boost the PVC consumption, which in turn will propel the demand for ethylene dichloride market.

- Ethylene dichloride is a lead scavenger and therefore appears as a component of most leaded fuels. Ethylene dichloride is also used as an extraction solvent, as a solvent for textile cleaning and metal degreasing, in certain adhesives, and as a component in fumigants for upholstery, carpets, and grain.

- Ethylene dichloride can be manufactured by the process of direct chlorination. The process is performed in the liquid phase, where pure ethylene and liquid chlorine are reacted in the presence of ferric chloride.

- Direct chlorination can be carried out at low (20-70 degrees Celsius) or high (100-150 degrees Celsius) temperatures. The low temperature has an advantage over high as it produces little by-product, whereas high temperature leads to considerable energy savings.

- Asia Pacific held a significant market share of ethylene dichloride and is expected to grow owing to its increasing application in PVC. The growing demand of the PVC product in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India due to a large number of ongoing projects is expected to bolster the growth of the global ethylene dichloride market.



