New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry Outlook in Canada to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry Outlook in Canada to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Canada EG industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the EG industry in Canada. The report covers Canada EG plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents EG demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major EG producers in Canada. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Canada EG industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- EG industry supply scenario in Canada from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned EG plants in Canada with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- EG industry market dynamics in Canada from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming EG plants
- Company shares of key EG producers in the country
