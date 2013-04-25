Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ethylene Industry Outlook in the US to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants market report to its offering

Ethylene Industry Outlook in the US to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants



Summary



Ethylene Industry Outlook in the US to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of The US Ethylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ethylene industry in The US. The report covers The US Ethylene plants and presents installed capacity by feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Ethylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Ethylene producers in The US. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of The US Ethylene industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Ethylene industry supply scenario in The US from 2000 to 2017 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned Ethylene plants in The US with capacity forecasts to 2017

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology and operator and equity details

- Ethylene industry market dynamics in The US from 2000 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2017 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ethylene plants

- Company shares of key Ethylene producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ethylene industry in The US

- Benefit from advanced insight on the Ethylene industry in The US

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ethylene industry in The US

- Understand the market positioning of Ethylene producers in The US

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in The US



Companies Mentioned



LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/96255/ethylene-industry-outlook-in-the-us-to-2017-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html