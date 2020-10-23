Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Ethylene Global Market Report 2020



The ethylene market consists of sales of ethylene and its related services. Ethylene is an acyclic hydrocarbon, used in the manufacture of polymers such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polystyrene (PS) as well as fibres and other organic chemicals.



The ethylene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene market in 2019. The ethylene market covered in this report is segmented by feedstock into naphtha, ethane, propane, butane, others. It is also segmented by end-use industry into packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, and textile and by application into polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene benzene, ethylene dichloride, vinyl acetate, alpha olefins.



The global ethylene market reached a value of nearly $222.1 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% to nearly $267.6 billion by 2023.



AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Borealis, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, Dow Chemical, Equistar Chemicals and Exxon Mobil Corporation.



During the historic period, increased demand for polythene products contributed to the ethylene markets growth. Ethylene is mainly used in polyethylene products such as low density polyethylene (LDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE). The polyethylene market has grown substantially due to the increased demand for plastic across the globe. The high penetration of plastics in electronic products and lightweight products in vehicles has increased the consumption of plastics. According to National Geographic, 40% of the plastic produced every year is single-use plastics. Production of plastic increased exponentially to 448 million tons by 2015 from 2.3 million tons in 1950 and this number is being expected to double by 2050. These factors that has driven the adoption of polyethylene, impacted the growth of the ethylene market.



In August 2019, Huntsman Corporation agreed to sell its ethylene business to Indorama Ventures for $2 billion. This acquisition will add products such as ethylene, ethylene oxide and monoethylene glycol, extending the product profile of Indorama Ventures and will strengthen the PET feedstock supply chain and improve its position as PET manufacturer. The deal gives Indorama Ventures access to a number of new derivative products, including propylene/PO derivatives, surfactants, ethanolamines, glycol ethers and MTBE. Indorama Ventures is an intermediate petrochemicals industry.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Ethylene in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Ethylene market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Ethylene market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



