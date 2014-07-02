Ethylene Oxide Market and Ethylene Glycol Market Global Industry Analysis, Raw Material and Consumption Trends, Size, Share and Forecast Is Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% From

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the market structure. The report has segregated the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol industry in terms of application and geography. We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom-up model to derive market size estimates of the global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.



This report highlights the industry with the following points:



- Definition, estimates & forecast of ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol application market from 2011 to 2018

- Analysis of product segments for ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol product market with historical data and forecast

- Trends and forecast for four geographic markets, namely North America., Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW based on segments of ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol product market

- Profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol products and downstream applications in the global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol product manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market as below:



- Ethylene Oxide Applications

- Ethylene Glycol

- Ethoxylates

- Ethanol amines

- Polyols

- Others



Ethylene Glycol Applications

- Polyester Fibers

- PET Resins

- Automotive Antifreeze

- Polyester Films

- Others



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to following geographical markets:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (ROW)



