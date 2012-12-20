Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- GBI Researchs Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Global Market to 2017 - Growth in the Asia-Pacific and North American Solar Panel Sectors to Drive Demand is an in-depth report on the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate industry. The report navigates the reader through the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate demand in all the major regions of the world. It includes analysis and forecasts of Demand major regions and countries. It provides major drivers and restraints for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate demand in various regions. Ethylene vinyl acetate demand share analysis by End Use, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Price analysis for all five geographic regions. Regional competitive break up is also included in this comprehensive report. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global EVA market covering all the major parameters.



Scope



- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the EVA market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the EVA markets in the following major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina to 2017

- Market demand and production data for EVA from 2000 to 2011 and forecast for six years to 2017

- EVA markets by volume for key regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa to 2017

- EVA markets by volume in key countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina to 2017

- Competitive landscape for each region with information on leading EVA producers and their products

- Analysis of EVA demand by end-use industries in the global market, in key regions for 2011

- Analysis and forecast of EVA price in the five regions to 2017

- The EVA import and export trends in all major countries to 2017



Reasons to buy



