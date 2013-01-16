New Materials research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- GBI Research's 'Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Global Market to 2017 - Growth in the Asia-Pacific and North American Solar Panel Sectors to Drive Demand' is an in-depth report on the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate industry. The report navigates the reader through the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate demand in all the major regions of the world. It includes analysis and forecasts of Demand major regions and countries. It provides major drivers and restraints for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate demand in various regions. Ethylene vinyl acetate demand share analysis by End Use, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Price analysis for all five geographic regions. Regional competitive break up is also included in this comprehensive report. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global EVA market covering all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the EVA market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the EVA markets in the following major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina to 2017
- Market demand and production data for EVA from 2000 to 2011 and forecast for six years to 2017
- EVA markets by volume for key regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa to 2017
- EVA markets by volume in key countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina to 2017
- Competitive landscape for each region with information on leading EVA producers and their products
- Analysis of EVA demand by end-use industries in the global market, in key regions for 2011
- Analysis and forecast of EVA price in the five regions to 2017
- The EVA import and export trends in all major countries to 2017
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions
- Understand the drivers and restraints shaping the current and potential future markets
- Identify key growth markets for products from validated, country-level data and analysis
- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets
- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investment
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Global Market to 2015 - Photovoltaic Encapsulants to Drive EVA Demand In The Future
- Vinyls Market in the Americas to 2020 - Sustained PVC Demand to Boost Revenues
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Global Market to 2020 - Growth from Asia-Pacific Construction, Packaging and Electrical Sectors Continues to Drive Demand
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market to 2017 - Growth in Developing Markets to Come From Cost Efficient Manufacturing and Rising Domestic Demand
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Global Market to 2020 - Growth of Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronics Sectors in Asia-Pacific Boosts Global Demand
- Caprolactam Global Market to 2020 - Growth driven by Rising Demand from Nylon Fiber and Resin and Films Applications in China
- Polyurethane Global Market to 2016 - Growth of Rigid and Flexible Polyurethane Foams in Asia-Pacific to Drive Global Demand
- Paint Additives Market to 2016 - Rheology Modifiers and Biocides to Drive the Market
- Butadiene Europe and Middle East Market to 2020 - North American Supply Shortages to Drive European Exports
- Polycarbonate Global Market to 2020 - China to Account for Over Half of Global Demand by 2020, While the US Maintains its Lead in Global Production