Toyota Announces New Liva to Get a New Life, Gaadi.com Reviews

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Toyota is planning to launch a refreshed version of Etios Liva, its B2 segment hatchback offering, by around mid of 2013. The company has decided against introducing new models and instead revamping existing models. It is being anticipated that the Japanese car giant will bring out significant facelift to Liva in terms of improved plastic for the interior, specially the dashboard area. The seats will come with adjustable headrests instead of the present integrated ones. Exterior will contain more subtle changes as Toyota wants to reserve new looks for its next generation cars whenever they will be launched.



The new 2013 Liva will contain a 1500 cc petrol engine rather than the existing 1200 cc engine. New Liva will also contain retuned suspension, improved braking system and wider wheels in order to match increased power. As far as engine performance is concerned, Liva scores well over many of its rivals.



Liva launched in 2011, failed to live up to initial euphoria. After the initial spurt, the sales numbers came down. Eg. In Jan 13, only 2,427 Livas were sold as compared to 4,030 Livas sold in year ago period. Toyota cited poor interior quality, specially the plastic, as well as unexciting design that led to Livas current perception. Globally, Toyota is known for producing quality cars, but Liva has constantly been rated lower on quality and that is driving most of the changes.



Liva was the first attempt by the Japanese car maker to allow average Indian car buyer to get the Toyota experience. Toyota has positioned Liva to the youth and it had brought in AR Rehman to market the car to youth. If the car maker has read consumers minds correctly and it can bring around the right changes, then Liva will surely give a new lease of life into Toyota.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Linea that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Toyota Etios Liva.



