ETMG Introduces Free Pharmacy Discount Card for All US Residents

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- ETMG, along with Small Business United Association, are offering all US residents a free pharmacy discount card.



The pharmacy program assures the lowest price on prescription drugs, saving 10% to 85% on most short?term, acute care prescriptions such as antibiotics and painkillers. Long?term prescriptions may be purchased at the local pharmacy, but for maximum, guaranteed savings (will beat AARP by 10%), use the mail order pharmacy for maintenance drugs. Over 60,000 locations are in participation including independent, national and regional chain pharmacies nationwide.



Present the card and prescription, and the pharmacist calculates the discount. The member pays the discounted price. No other forms are required. Online Drug Price Check Utility provides members the ability to find the price of prescriptions at participating locations within his or her zip code. Visit www.rxpricequotes.com.



Pharmacy discounts are not insurance and are not intended as a substitute for insurance. The discount is only available at participating pharmacies.



About ETMG

ETMG is an Insurance Management Solutions Company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2009 by John Constantine and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year recipient Mark Adams, ETMG is a provider of health insurance plans and other benefits products specializing in helping small businesses and sole proprietors.



Interested folks may download a printable version of the card online at www.etmg.us/discountcard or request a physical card by calling ETMG representative Allan Duncan at 512-965-4002. ETMG is currently seeking the assistance of those with access to large groups of people such as business owners, apartment complexes, etc. to help distribute the free cards.



Contact:

Allan Duncan

512-965-4002

aduncan@etmg.us