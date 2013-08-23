Etobicoke Laser Dental Clinic Provide Best Dental Care

Etobicoke, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Our Etobicoke dental clinic is very happy to announce that Dr. Natalia Selvanovskiy has joined our practice of Laser, Cosmetic and General Dentistry. We are fortunate to have Dr. Selvanovskiy an an associate in our practice, along with Drs. Jack Pozniakowski, Alicja Pozniakowska and Doris Vicol.



Dr. Selvanovskiy has received an extensive dental education abroad, as well as in Canada. She is a certified member of the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario and the Canadian Dental Association.



Dr. Selvanovskiy is extremely passionate about her profession, with over ten years of experience in general dentistry.



Dr. Selvanovskiy is a warm, dedicated, outgoing, and an empathetic clinician. She has received superb training in many facets of general and cosmetic dentistry, including cosmetic fillings, crowns, bridges, root canal therapy, and non-surgical periodontal therapy.



We look forward to introducing Dr. Natalia Selvanovskiy to our patients. We thank you for giving us the opportunity to be of service to you and your loved ones for the past 20 years and look forward to working with you in the future.



Best regards,

Dr. Jack Pozniakowski



For Media Contact:

Etobicoke Dental,

2765 Lakeshore Blvd.W.

Suite 208

Etobicoke, Ont. M8V 1H2

Tel.(416)255-3333

Website: http://www.drlaser.ca