Eton Made to Measure Shirts - Indumenti.se Launches Its New Made to Measure Shirt Configurator

Klostergaarten Lund, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Rare amongst such premium brands, Eton now offer the ability to customise shirts exactly to your needs. With individual sizing, each Eton shirt is hand crafted by expert shirtmakers in an eminent process that is never rushed.



Announcing the launch at Indumenti.se of the new shirt configurator, Indumenti.se has for some time now, been the most popular retailer of Eton Made to measure shirts. But what exactly do we offer?



Afficonados can now choose from a huge range of collars. With over 10 shirt collars available, every shirt can be tweaked without any extra cost. Simply select the desired option from our menu options.



Either an Elegant French Cuff or an understated Single Cuff…with button options.



Have the freedom to select a fit best suited for you…We at indumenti.se appreciate the importance of the individual sizing, and by selecting the fit, one simply has another endless array of choices in making their very own designer shirt.



Finally the fabric. With an amazing array of fabrics available, your shirt will truly be a one off…At Indumenti.se we are now stocking over 50 current fabrics ideal for both the casual and the professional wardrobe.



Want to customise further, why not try out shirt configurator. Interested folks may click here



