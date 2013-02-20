Eton Shirts 2013 Spring Summer Collection Now Available at the Eton Store at Indumenti.se

Lund, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- In the world of menswear the Eton Brand has been synonymous with high quality shirts for almost a century. With uncompromising quality, Eton has established itself as a purveyor of the most excellent craftsmanship and tailoring.



To celebrate the new spring summer collection for 2013, Eton has now launched its largest collection of shirts for formal wear and menswear.



About indumenti.se

At http://www.indumenti.se you can find the largest selection of Eton non-iron shirts, anywhere on the web. Eton slim fit, Eton Contemporary fit, Eton Classic fit as well as made to measure are now all available in a wide range of sizes and tastes.



Eton At Indumenti in Lund.

marketing@indumenti.se

Lund, Sweden

www.indumenti.se