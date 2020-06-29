eTopUpOnline.com Pays Back. 2X Rewards Points on Auto Top-Ups

Exton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- During this global pandemic, eTopupOnline.com recognizes that the need to stay connected with the ones you love is more important than ever. That's why they are offering double the rewards points on all auto top up transactions. With auto top up, users can schedule recurring future top ups to be automatically added to their choice of mobile numbers on designated dates and times. This convenient top up feature not only ensures your loved ones never run out of minutes, it saves you money. For every US $1 purchase of auto top up on eTopupOnline.com, users receive 2 Reward Points. Double rewards points add up fast, and can be redeemed for free top ups once 500 reward points have been accumulated.



"We're happy to do whatever we can to help people stay connected during these challenging times," says Lucas Brasil of eTopupOnline.com. "Serving immigrant communities around the world has always been one of our top priorities, and offering these double rewards points for auto top-up is our way of saying thank you for your business and giving something back to the communities we care about."



About eTopupOnline.com

etopuponline.com is a secure online system that enables anyone to instantly recharge or top up mobile minutes for prepaid phones in over 100 countries in the Caribbean, the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. Their network includes more than 220 mobile operators, such as Natcom, Bmobile, Digicel, Cubacel, BTC Bahamas, Claro Puerto Rico, and Viva Dominican Republic. The convenient, secure system allows users to top up their own phones or buy mobile airtime for friends and family overseas in minutes. With a quick, simple interface and various payment options to choose from, etopuponline.com makes the process easy and fast for both the sender and recipient.