eToro Crypto Sales and Trading Platform Launches $20 Million NFT Fund

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- NFTs are constantly generating headlines and today have become an increasingly important priority for many companies. Now, the crypto sales and trading platform eToro has announced the launch of a $20 million NFT fund that will enable it to buy more NFTs and do more for creators. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are digital assets that represent real world objects. That could be anything, from property to art. Focusing on NFTs in this way represents the beginning of a new strategy for eToro. Once this has become fully matured it will allow the sales and trading platform to provide a broad spectrum of services to those who are looking to invest in NFTs. From pop stars to artists, many more high-profile figures have begun to use NFTs in recent times, particularly as a way to offer a stake in their brand. Companies like eToro will play a vital role in the way that this economy expands and the opportunities that exist to participate in it.



Selby Jennings is a forward-thinking specialist in banking and financial services recruitment, committed to supporting the growth of key innovative markets like NFTs. The team has extensive experience in many different areas of hiring within the banking and financial services sector, from sales and trading jobs USA to roles in legal and compliance, financial technology, private wealth management and insurance and actuarial. The firm was first established in 2004 and has grown significantly since then, not just in size but also in capability and reach. Today, the team at Selby Jennings has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts that reaches across the sector, and beyond. From innovative start-ups handling markets such as NFTs to global banking institutions, the team at Selby Jennings has worked with enterprises of all types. The use of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions means that options can be designed for every hiring need.



Selby Jennings' reach is nationwide when it comes to sales and trading jobs USA, as well as many other areas of banking and financial services recruitment. This includes most major cities, such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. However, the firm is not limited by geographic boundaries, as it is also integrated into a team of more than 1,000 working globally. This is vital for a recruiter focusing on an area such as sales and trading jobs USA, as it provides organizations with the biggest talent pool and candidates with the opportunity to take a career-defining next step. Plus, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Consultants at Selby Jennings are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to sales and trading jobs USA there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Credit Structure Real Estate Specialist, Trust Services Manager and Senior Wealth Planner.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



To find out more information about Sales and trading jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.