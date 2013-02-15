ForexMinute.com Brings Review for eToro, a Forex Broker to Help Traders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- In its review, ForexMinute.com described this Forex broker as “a force worth reckoning with.” Thus, praising their user-friendly trading account features, the review says, “eToro offers account features that, are in many respects, make them a better broker than their competitors. There are several different trading accounts which come along with attractive bonuses.”



ForexMinute.com also praised eToro for its exceptional customer support, “It can be said what the overall working of the eToro support team is top quality. The fact that they have the resources catering to clients in dozens of languages through different contact methods is a big plus.”



ForexMinute concluded the review by stating, “Overall, eToro has a wide range of user-friendly Forex trading platforms: downloadable, web-based or mobile. In addition, the customer support team is top quality for the industry, and available in a variety of languages.”



The review also says, “There is as a blog with regular posts about the latest happenings in the markets. The ability to trade in a user friendly environment all in one user interface makes eToro a force worth reckoning with.”



ForexMinute unbiased and genuine reviews are based on the brokers’ trading quality, user-friendly platforms, regular and genuine live feeds, hassle-free customer support, etc. An overall and precise verdict is calculated based on mentioned services. The online news portal also lists the best brokers in its “Top Forex Brokers” section.



