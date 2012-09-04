ETourismSolutions.com Launches Innovative New Electronic Hotel Check in Solution

Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- In the current economic climate few businesses can escape the pace of constant change, but the tourism industry is currently creating one of the world’s most innovative markets. Frequent business travelers demand extremely high standards of service, and hotels face stiff competition. Almost every day emerging technologies create new paradigms in the way that hotels do business.



One company making waves in this area is ETourismSolutions.com, who are dedicated to providing Internet marketing and other innovative, technology based services to hoteliers, travel agents, and similar businesses in the tourism industry. Their most recently introduced product, Easy Check-in, has started to generate a considerable amount of buzz in the industry.



Easy Check-in offers guests the option to complete the check in procedure before they actually arrive at the hotel, in the same way that airline passengers can check in to their flights before they leave for the airport.



Guests of hotels that use the Easy Check-in system are able to skip the usual front desk check in process entirely, and retire to their room immediately after picking up a key on arrival. The entire process is taken care of through a web interface that allows guests to check in before they leave on their trip rather than after a long flight or drive. Uniquely, they are also able to select their own room.



The Easy Check-in system also boasts an integrated Customer Relationship Management system, with a feature set that rivals the industry standard.



A spokesperson for the company said:



“Our new product, Easy Check-in, takes advantage of technology to offer a simpler, faster and more elegant solution to the hotel check in procedure. Hotel guests can check in online before they get to the hotel, and have the opportunity to choose their own room online. This is remarkably easy to implement, as frequent travelers are used to checking in for flights and selecting their airline seats through a very similar process and interface. We’ve found that guests really appreciate being able to select precisely the room that they want, and the check in process runs much smoother, with less waiting around at the front desk and fewer queues. When the guests get to the hotel, all they need to do is pick up their key and they can go straight to their pre-selected room. As well as the check in service, Easy Check in also offers an integrated Customer Relationship Management system, which helps generate repeat custom.”



About ETourismSolutions.com

E-Tourism Solutions is a business that offers various Internet marketing services and technology based innovations to the tourism industry. These include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search engine marketing(SEM), web design, and ETS Content management system(CMS) modules.



For more information please visit http://www.etourismsolutions.com/