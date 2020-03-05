E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of E*TRADE Financial Corporation is unfair to NASDAQ: ETFC stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: ETFC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of E*TRADE Financial Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: ETFC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Arlington, VA based E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, operates in the online brokerage industry. On February 20, 2020 Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) have entered into a agreement under which Morgan Stanley will acquire E*TRADE in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $13 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, E*TRADE stockholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each E*TRADE share, which represents per share consideration of $58.74 based on the closing price of Morgan Stanley common stock on February 19, 2020.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: ETFC shares at $62.00 per share, the



investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: ETFC stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the E*TRADE Financial Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



E*TRADE Financial Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.36 billion in 2017 to over $2.87 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from $614 million in 2017 to over $1.05 billion in 2018.



Those who are current investors in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.