eTripAfrica.com Releases Selection of Travel Packages for Travelers Ready to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Mount Kilimanjaro is the world's most popular mountain to climb. Every year, approximately 25,000 climbers set out to conquer the mountain. At 19,341 feet above sea level, Mount Kilimanjaro does not require any specialized equipment or mountaineering experience in order to reach the summit, yet it remains a physical and mental challenge for people all over the world.



At eTripAfrica.com, visitors will find a selection of Mt. Kilimanjaro trek and travel packages. The African travel website recently revealed a number of travel packages from experienced Mount Kilimanjaro guide groups. Itineraries range in length from 5 days to 9 days and the length of the trip depends on the speed of the group as well as the route chosen by climbers.



The website features detailed descriptions of each trip to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, including a day-by-day breakdown of camp locations as well as pricing. All packages include transfers to and from Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania. Pages also feature pictures of the trek along with the views that climbers can expect to see.



As a spokesperson for eTripAfrica.com explains, one of the qualities that makes Mount Kilimanjaro so popular is that it is the world’s tallest mountain that does not require any mountaineering experience:



“Mount Kilimanjaro has the unique trait of being incredibly tall, yet relatively easy to climb compared to other mountains in that elevation range. Climbers do not need any mountaineering skills, specialized equipment, or previous experience. Of course, reaching the summit is still a physically and mentally exhausting task that should only be attempted by those in good physical shape.”



The eTripAfrica.com website explains that there a number of different ways to reach the top of the mountain. Each route comes with its own unique challenges and scenery. Those who want to avoid lots of mountain traffic will want to choose a high-intensity route, for example, while those who simply want to reach the summit may want to choose a high-traffic, low-intensity route.



The website also ranks routes based on the scenery climbers can expect. A number of Kilimanjaro trekking companies only stick to low-intensity routes up the mountain, while others offer a mix of challenging and easy routes.



About eTripAfrica.com

eTripAfrica.com is an African travel information website that features travel packages throughout the continent. The website recently revealed a set of Mount Kilimanjaro travel packages. Mount Kilimanjaro is the world’s tallest mountain that does not require any specialized equipment or mountaineering experience. For more information, please visit: http://www.etripafrica.com