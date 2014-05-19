Etsy Artisans Learn How to Sell on Etsy with Power of Blogging

La Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Blogging is a powerful way for struggling Etsy store owners to jumpstart interest in their crafts and generate sales. That is the attractive promise in Craft Biz Insider Charles Huff’s latest e-book How to Sell on Etsy With Blogging - Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol. 3. At first blush, blogging sounds like a lot of work. But, in less than 90 pages, Huff outlines a simple, effective blogging plan to help Etsy store owners expand their marketing reach and turn blog subscribers into customers.



“My 73-year-old mom set up her own blog by herself,” says Huff. “That should tell you everything you need to know about the supposed ‘difficulty’ of setting up a blog.”



A successful Etsy blogger himself, Huff shares six easy steps for building the perfect Etsy blog as well as all the tricks he has learned along the way for developing compelling content, showcasing Etsy store items, promoting blog posts and turning blogs into profits.



How to Sell on Etsy With Blogging - Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol. 3 is the third book in Huff’s three-book series on how to sell on Etsy. The other books in the series include How to Sell on Etsy With Facebook?Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol. 1and How to Sell on Etsy With Pinterest (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy). All three books are available now for download on Amazon.com.



About Craft Biz Insider

Craft Biz Insider is an inbox magazine devoted to helping artisans learn to how to sell on Etsy - and turn their creations into a sustainable income.



For a FREE copy of the new resource: "Top-5, Dirt-Cheap Tools Every Etsy Seller Absolutely Has Gotta Have" check out CraftBizInsider.com.