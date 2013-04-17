Etsy Clone Serves as an Online Market Place

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Etsy is a community driven market place which helps people to sell and market their products and services in an easy manner. Based in Calfornia, Getsy has launched Etsy clone script with an objective to provide an easy platform for people to earn more money.



Users can build a specific website using Etsy clone script. The main advantage of this being that this website will function as a community centre which will help each specific user to buy and sell the items produced and also can supply these to other users as well. The website owners say, “Etsy Clone can be regarded as a place where in new connections can be made in”. It is possible for users to effectively participate either individually or in groups towards achieving a common goal. Further, retailers and wholesalers can build up their unique market corner to sell specific goods and services. In case any other suppliers happen to sell their products through this site, the users can charge an additional fee for these supplies as well.



The website owners say, “Etsy clone is a new means for earning money by selling individual creations at the same time receiving additional commissions for a sale happening from the part of other sellers in your market boundary”. The Etsy clone script allows the users to customize their market place. The users are allowed the option to change the outlook and design of websites by accessing the specific layout files. A further option of changing the specific product categories, labels, product categories and classification and updating logos is also possible.



One of the most dominant features of Etsy clone script is that it supports the buying and selling activities of unlimited users. Multi currency and multi languages option can also be put in and adjusted while setting up the website. Some of the additional features included are comprehensive product descriptions via 5 images, materials, tags and shipping information, quick and automatic payment of commission fees etc. A customer who purchases a specific license will be given installation packages along with a list of administrator privileges. To request for license, customers can contact through email. To know detailed information on Etsy clone visit, http://etsyclone.com



