"EU Biosimilars Database" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Details of all marketed and pipeline biosimilars in the EU. View by product, selecting a molecule name; assess a biosimilar company's pipeline; or view the full pipeline and filter on all 11 labels.
Scope
- Pipeline: details of the full pipeline of products, select all or filter by country and sort by a variety of criteria
- Product: select an individual product and view details of all associated biosimilars in development in the EU
- Company: select either a biosimilar source company or a partner company to view details of all biosimilar products in its EU portfolio
Highlights
Database of marketed and pipeline biosimilars in the EU, based on company-reported information and a variety of other sources.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify which products are being targeted by biosimilars developers and which companies are active in the EU biosimilars market
- Analyze the pipeline of biosimilar products in development in the EU by therapy area, molecule type and company amongst other criteria
