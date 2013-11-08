Eu Natural Creates High Strength Biotin Supplement for Skin, Hair and Nails

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Eu Natural has been creating extra strength dietary supplements to maximize the absorption of nutrients for the health conscious, and have recently created a Biotin supplement designed for skin, hair and nail health. The product has caught on quickly, and already users are testifying to its edifying effects not just on quality but on growth, as the supplement encourages the cells to grow.



The company has released a pharmaceutical-grade Biotin supplement to support healthy hair, glowing skin, and strong nails. The extra strong, completely pure formula for the supplement contains five thousand micrograms of pure B-complex vitamins essential to cell regeneration and fat metabolism, turning fat into fresher skin, hair and nails.



All capsules are one hundred percent vegetarian, and guaranteed to be free from gluten, wheat and dairy. The capsules have zero fillers, binders and artificial ingredients in order to guarantee fast and effective absorption by the body. The capsules are made in the USA to exacting FDA Standards in a cGMP Certified Laboratory for ultimate peace of mind, and come with a 100% money back guarantee so that individuals unsatisfied with the effects can return the capsules for a full refund.



The supplement has been so successful in early product testing that it video testimonials are already hitting YouTube, such as Vitamins For Hair Growth, which recommends the product for those looking to grow out their hair.



A spokesperson for Eu Natural explained, “It’s great to us that users of our product have found the positive effects of the supplement so profound that it has noticeably affected the rate of growth for hair and nails.”



About Eu Natural

Eu Natural provides unbeatable value with premium health supplements, vitamins, and herbal solutions. Products are made in the USA following strict cGMP standards. For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Biotin-Vegetarian-Capsules-Strength-Growth/dp/B00BPGPX1E