Eu Natural Launches CLA 800mg Supplement Designed to Reduce Fat and Increase Muscle

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Buying weight loss supplements online can be a complicated process. There are millions of websites that try to lure in dieters by promising maximum weight loss results or explosive muscle gains. However Amazon enjoys a reputation for stocking only the best products.



Amazon.com features a number of weight loss supplements for sale on its website, including everything from multivitamin supplements to weight loss products. Amazon was recently chosen by Eu Natural to launch their weight loss supplement called CLA 800mg.



‘CLA’ stands for Conjugated Linoleic Acid. Ninety soft pills are included in the package, and at 800mg per dose, CLA 800mg is considered to be an extra strength CLA supplement. Conjugated Linoleic Acid is designed to reduce body fat while increasing lean muscle tissue.



At the Amazon.com page for the supplement, visitors will learn about the advantages of CLA and its usage information. Specifically, the 800mg extra dose version of CLA is designed to break down stored fat – which can be difficult for low dosage pills to attack. The pills also come with the unique distinction of being free of gluten, wheat, and dairy while containing no fillers, binders, or artificial ingredients.



A recent promotion has reduced the price of the CLA 800mg supplement. The regular price for the item is $24.99, although the recent sale drops that price 28%, or $7, to $17.99. Customers who purchase two or more Eu Natural supplements will also receive an additional 20% discount per item.



As with any Amazon.com orders, customers can also enjoy free shipping on all orders of $25 or more. Customers can purchase multiple CLA supplements to push their order over $25, or they can bundle the supplement with whatever other items they want to purchase on the site.



As the Amazon.com page explains, the CLA supplement also comes with a risk-free 100% money back guarantee. Customers who are unhappy with their purchase for any reason can return the supplement for a full refund. In addition, Amazon.com can expedite the shipping process and deliver the supplement within just 24 hours of the order.



About Eu Natural

Eu Natural are a supplement business that recently launched an Au Natural Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) supplement that promises to reduce body fat while encouraging lean muscle gains. For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Softgels-Extra-Strength-Conjugated-Linoleic/dp/B00D66Q1IU/