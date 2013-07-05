Eu Natural Unveils 50% Discount Promotion on Amazon for Biotin 5000mcg Supplement for Healthy Hair

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The body requires an astonishing number of vitamins and compounds in order to survive. Some compounds are produced naturally by the body, while others need to be consumed on a regular basis. Biotin – an essential compound produced by the body – plays an essential role in healthy hair growth and can be taken in supplement form in order to access a number of important health benefits.



Eu Natural recently unveiled a special promotion on a Biotin supplement called Eu Natural Biotin 5000 mcg, 120 Vegetarian Capsules (Extra Strength for Hair Growth, Skin, and Nails). The supplement’s regular price is $29.99, although the recent promotion discounts that price to $14.95, a 50% discount that can be enjoyed by any Amazon.com shoppers.



The Amazon page explains to visitors everything they need to know about the value of Biotin as well as its effects on the body. Specifically, Biotin is an essential compound naturally produced by the body every day. While the body produces plenty of Biotin on its own, supplementing the diet with Biotin can lead to a significant health benefits. The most notable benefit of Biotin is encouraging the growth of strong healthy hair, skin, and nails.



Each order of the 5000mcg Biotin supplement includes 120 vegetarian capsules. With 5000mcg per serving, the supplement is considered to be an extra strength formula. The supplement was manufactured in the USA to strict FDA standards and is labeled as pharmaceutical-grade.



A spokesperson for Biotin 5000mcg explains how strict FDA standards help Biotin supplement consumers:



“When a supplement conforms to strict FDA standards, it shows that the supplement is manufactured to the highest standard. This means the supplement is produced in a safe enviroment and is made in a laboratory with strict quality control. In the case of our Biotin supplement, all capsules are 100% vegetarian and are free of gluten, wheat, and dairy. No fillers, binders, or artificial ingredients have been added to the supplement.”



When taking the supplement, consumers are encouraged to take one capsule per day with food in order to support active cellular energy production and the growth of healthy hair, glowing skin, and strong nails.



About Eu Natural

Eu Natural are a supplement business that recently launched a Biotin supplement called Eu Natural Biotin 5000 which offers a multitude of health benefits including growth of strong healthy hair, skin, and nails. For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Biotin-Vegetarian-Capsules-Strength-Growth/dp/B00BPGPX1E