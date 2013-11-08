EU Proposes £85m Fines for Companies Abusing Data Protection Laws

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Companies could face fines of £85 million or five percent of their annual global turnover, whichever is greater.This increase is following a European Parliament poll to toughen the proposals for new EU data protection laws.



Under the new proposals any individual would gain the right to have their personal data erased if they wished to request it. If any person requested a company to erase their personal data the company in question would be legally obliged to forward the request to other companies or organisations where the data had been replicated.



"The European Parliament has just given its full backing to a strong and uniform European data protection law that will cut costs for business and strengthen the protection of our citizens: one continent, one law," comments EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding.



For companies such as Google, that has always been associated with data protection controversy, breaking this new law could result in a fine as large as 25% of its profits. The safest option for companies to prevent large fines from occurring and to ensure an individual’s personal information is securely removed is data erasure solutions. Tabernus data erasure solutions provide a safe and efficient way of preventing confidential information from re-surfacing.



Tabernus provide LUN data erasure software which securely erased the hard drive space and allows the free space to be reused saving significant data storage space.



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure software and hardware solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk .



Notes to Editors:



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



http://www.tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and Operations team at 1-888-700-8560 or email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations Team direct at +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: uksales@tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:



Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus, Swansea, UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: marketing@tabernus.com