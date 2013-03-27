EU-Tech BMW/Mercedes Service Rocklin/Roseville/Sacramento Signs Extension with Spider New Media

Citrus Heights, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Louis Soros of EU-Tech - BMW/Mercedes Premier Service Facility Rocklin/Roseville/Sacramento and Granite Bay California is a quality independent European Automotive Service Facility servicing, BMW, Mercedes, Land Rover, Audi, Ferrari Signs Contract Extension With Spider New Media - Marketing Your Business Online.Us for it's online marketing



Louis Soros of EU-Tech - Louis was born in Europe where he first started his love of working on cars. When he moved to the U.S. he started to work for the BMW Dealership, and where he spent over 25 years. He then decided to venture out and take his passion for working on cars to the next level by opening his own business, and by doing so be able to provide the service that his customers expect and deserve at a price they can afford, Opened EU-Tech in 2005.



EU-Tech is a quality independent European Automotive Service Facility servicing, BMW, Mercedes, Land Rover, Audi, Ferrari has inked a contract extension with Spider New Media Marketing/ Marketing Your Business Online us for it's online marketing, video marketing, and local search optimization strategies.



Spider New Media Marketing Powered By The Internet is considered the largest online marketing firm in Northern California. Providing Video Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Mobile Ready Sites. SMS/Text Marketing, Custom YouTube Channels, Facebook and Twitter Brands for small to medium clients. Spider New Media is considered an authority in providing auto repair shops, both independent and national brands with Internet Marketing Strategies. Spider New Media's client repeatedly rank on the first page of Google Search Local for their key search terms, often the only businesses listed on the page are businesses that contract with Spider New Media. Spider New Media proprietary technology for getting these businesses ranked and keep them consistently in the Top of Google Search, is something many of their competitors would love to duplicate, have tried and failed.



Spider New Media manages small, medium and large clients with their Enterprise Level Marketing SMS/Text platform, which includes services such as Keyword Campaigns, Text2Vote, Text2Win, Text2Screen, Text2Quiz, Surveys, Realtor Notifications, Email Lead Capture, Auto-Responder Message Strings, Mobile Coupons, Coupon Redemption, Text2Done, Dedicated Short Codes and more. Spider New Media and it's sister company Marketing Your Business Online at provides a portfolio of Internet Marketing services and strategies for small business.



Through Marketing Your Business Online, Spider New Media provides ongoing no-cost education Webinar's for Small Business for the purpose of helping owners do many of the critical steps to getting exposure on the Internet.



It only takes a few minutes to read Spider New Media's online reviews to know that this testimonial from one of their clients is one of many...



"Being one of the largest and most reputable Local Search and Mobile Marketing firms in the space, they offer a proven model that will help drive immediate sales into our local business." Dan Stevens, Fitness Center



EU-Tech is like many business today, feeling that who to contract with for, today is a very critical component of any business, with Social Media, and Online Search statistics showing that 84% of consumers start their research online, businesses know they have to partner with a company that could deliver results, and that was Spider New Media Marketing.



About BMW/Mercedes Premier Service

http://youtu.be/nFlkHCp_qZw">EU-Tech BMW/Mercedes Premier Service Facility Rocklin/Roseville/Sacramento is a quality independent European Automotive Service Facility servicing, BMW, Mercedes, Land Rover, Audi, Ferrari, and others, that has a great community reputation, Integrity, qualifications and expertise to professionally take care of all your vehicle needs. Taking care of your car's health is an important part of protecting your investment and protecting your family.



EU-Tech BMW/Mercedes Premier Service Facility Rocklin/Roseville/Sacramento services all makes and model vehicles with Hours are Monday-Friday 8am-5pm,



Location : 2171 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825



Get to know more about EU-Tech by watching his introductory video on his newly launched YouTube Channel EU-Tech Business Overview Video



Media Contact:

Angela Najjar

Email: info@spidernewmedia.com

Spider New Media Marketing Powered By The Internet

8789 Auburn Folsom Road, C-348 Granite Bay, CA 95746