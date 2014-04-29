Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"EU5 Mammography Equipment,Computed Tomography Systems Market and Contrast Media Injectors Market Outlook to 2020". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



EU5 Mammography Equipment Market Outlook to 2020 http://www.researchmoz.us/eu5-mammography-equipment-market-outlook-to-2020-report.html



"EU5 Mammography Equipment Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the EU5 Mammography Equipment market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - Film-Screen Mammography Equipment and Full-Field Digital Mammography Equipment (2D Digital Mammography Equipment and 3D Tomosynthesis).The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Mammography Equipment market wherever available.The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models.Uses capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Browse Medical Imaging Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/medical-imaging-market-reports-59.html



Scope



Market size for Mammography Equipment market categories - Film-Screen Mammography Equipment and Full-Field Digital Mammography Equipment (2D Digital Mammography Equipment and 3D Tomosynthesis).

Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

2012 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the EU5 Mammography Equipment market.



EU5 Computed Tomography Systems Market Outlook to 2020 http://www.researchmoz.us/eu5-computed-tomography-systems-market-outlook-to-2020-report.html



"EU5 Computed Tomography Systems Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the EU5 Computed Tomography Systems market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - High Slice Computed Tomography Systems, Low Slice Computed Tomography Systems and Mid Slice Computed Tomography Systems.The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Computed Tomography Systems market wherever available.The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. uses capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



EU5 Contrast Media Injectors Market Outlook to 2020 http://www.researchmoz.us/eu5-contrast-media-injectors-market-outlook-to-2020-report.html



"EU5 Contrast Media Injectors Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the EU5 Contrast Media Injectors market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - CT Injectors, Interventional Cardiology/Angio Injectors and MRI Injectors.The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Contrast Media Injectors market wherever available.The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



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