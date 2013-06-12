EUb2b Promotions Preparing the Spanish Property Expo - Arabian Gulf 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- EUb2b Promotions are preparing the Spanish Property Expo in Arabian Gulf, due to take place in Kuwait, Bahrain Qatar, Abu Dhabi Dubai and Oman in the autumn of 2013. The EXPO is an opportunity for people to take advantage of the low property prie that now exist in Spain due to the economic collapse, The vent is being organised with the kind cooperation of Hilton Hotels of the Gulf and the Spanish Ministry of Tourism.



The EXPO will be held as a 3 day event in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman. In cooperation with Hilton Hotels - except for Bahain, where it is to be held in one of the other 5 star Hotels It will also celebrate the opening of dedicated long term sales offices which are to be launched in Bahrain, Kuwait and Dubai.



Registrations from property owners, real estate agencies and Financial Institutions are now underway in Spain taken for inclusion into the portfolio of resale’s and new properties and investment opportunities which are available on Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Costa Brava and the Spanish Islands. Registration starts shortly in the gulf for interested members of the public who would like to consider buying a property in SPAIN



Over 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the events including many hundreds of invited VIP’s. and High net worth individuals and is being held in cooperation with the Spanish Ministry of Tourism and the Spanish Embassy in Abu Dhabi. “There has been lots of publicity recently in the Gulf regarding the plummeting prices in Europe and many people feel that now is the time to buy, especially as the Spanish Government is doing so much to promote this activity by making residence visas available for buyers of property” remarked a spokesman.



Some of the interested buyers are looking for Grand Villas, Hotels, Industries and Commercial ventures but there are many more that are seeking to purchase reasonably priced holiday accommodation, town houses, large apartments etc.



As well as entertainment highlighting the Cultural aspect of living in Spain - including Flamenco dancers and other top musicians, there will be a selection of Producers of Spanish Products displaying their wares. Alongside the Exhibition the Hotel venues will be celebrating a Spanish Food Festival - featuring one of the top Spanish guest chefs who will help in creating a real “taste of Spain”



There are several Spanish - Internationally renowned Celebrities from the world of Film and Sport will attend - flying the flag for Spain. The EXPO will also feature tourists’ promotional departments who are keen to promote their holiday destinations, including Marbella, Mallorca, The Canary Islands, Barcelona and Benidorm.



EUb2b would like to request interested parties to contact registrations on (UK) 0843 216 2870 (Spain) 902 060 167 or by email on promotions@eub2b.com



Website Url - www.eub2b.com



