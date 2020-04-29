Eubiotics Market 2026 : DSM, Novozymes, BASF SE, Beneo GmbH, Lallemand, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, ROQUETTE Freres, Friesland Campina, Novus Internatio

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Prebiotics market from fructo-oligosaccharide may register significant gains at over 10% by 2024. FOS are non-digestible fibers which supports the growth of probiotic bacteria in the GI tract and are widely used in dairy products, thereby stimulating industry growth.



Dry form eubiotics was valued at over 1.5 billion in 2017 owing to its longer shelf life and improved culture stability. These products are used in animal feed owing to its low storage and transportation cost should fuel the industry growth.



Eubiotics market from gut health application may register significant gains at over 7.5% by the end of forecast period. Gut infections may lead to low efficiency, low yield along with additional cost in treatments and trade losses which has resulted in necessity for these product to maintain gut integrity and functionality.



Eubiotics market demand from poultry applications was valued at over 900 million in 2017. Increasing usage of prebiotics in poultry feeds to improve broilers productivity may fuel product demand. Increasing investments in animal nutrition and health owing to rising consumption of food animals reinforced by stringent regulation regarding AGP's should favor industry growth.



Growing consumer consciousness towards high protein intake food which include meat products will drive eubiotics market. Intake of these products aid in improving the immune system and play a crucial role in creating a healthy balance of microflora in the gastrointestinal tract.



Favorable regulatory norms led by FDA and EU Commission regarding GRAS approval and EU registration for these products may favor the industry growth.



North America led by the U.S., Canada and Mexico eubiotics market may witness gains at over 6.5% by the end of forecast timeframe. Shift in preference towards antibiotics substitutes and increasing meat consumption in the U.S. is likely to drive the industry growth. Moreover, increasing demand for healthy and safe cultivation of meat from poultry to produce good quality of meat may drive regional eubiotics market.



Global eubiotics market share moderately consolidated and competitive with major players such as DSM, BASF, Beneo, Novozymes, Cargill, Lesaffre, Kemin Industries, and Lallemand. Companies are forming strategies to expand regional presence and enhance product offerings.