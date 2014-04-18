New Pharmaceuticals research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Eubiotics Market by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oils), Livestock (Pork/Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Others) & by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
Owing to the ban on use of antibiotics as growth promoters, the rapid rise in living standards, increase in demand for animal protein are driving the demand for better animal feed, which in turn are acting as drivers for the eubiotics market. This report estimates the market value of eubiotic product and its types. In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The eubiotics market is mainly segmented on the basis of type and livestock. With growing market potential and increasing preference from animal producers, the eubiotics market is likely to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The eubiotics type segment included in this report is based on prevalent alternates, that is, probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids and essential oils. The probiotics for animal feed includes lactobacilli, bifidobacteria; prebiotics include inulin, FOS, GOS; essential oils and organic acids which cover propionic acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid, formic acid and other organic acids.
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The report estimates the global eubiotics market in terms of value ($million). The drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the probiotics market are also discussed in the report. The report includes the various development strategies of the market players such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations.
The probiotics and prebiotics are the fastest growing type of eubiotics. Organic acids dominate the market share. Essential oils are slowest growing segment with the least CAGR as compared to other types of eubiotics.
The companies enjoying significant market share are The Royal DSM (The Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), E.I. DuPont (U.S.), Chr. Hansen (Denmark). Existing dominant players are leveraging their innovative capabilities and customer relations to commercialize novel products and increase their adoption.
Top four players in the eubiotics industry held a market share of around 52% signifying the participation of a large number of players in this market.
In order to provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, the report profiles 10 key players of the eubiotics market, and provides more than 70 market tables, categorized into geographic regions, types and livestock.
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