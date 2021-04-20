Eubiotics Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2028 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness.



The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Eubiotics market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.



Key players in the global eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.



Emergen Research has segmented the eubiotics market on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Exogenous Enzymes



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Production



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture



The global Eubiotics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Eubiotics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Eubiotics market.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Eubiotics market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Eubiotics market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Eubiotics market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Eubiotics market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Eubiotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Eubiotics Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing awareness about the feed quality and safety



4.2.2.2. Governmental support and stringent rules and regulations regarding the use of AGP



4.2.2.3. Rising population and global meant consumption



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for manufactured feed



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High demand for eubiotics in other application like in medicines and beverages for humans



4.2.3.2. Trade complexities due to stringent rules and regulations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Eubiotics Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



5.1.1. Probiotics



5.1.2. Prebiotics



5.1.3. Organic Acids



5.1.4. Essential Oils



5.1.5. Exogenous Enzymes



Chapter 6. Eubiotics Market Form Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



6.1.1. Solid



6.1.2. Liquid



Chapter 7. Eubiotics Market Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



CONTINUED…!



