Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness.



The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Eubiotics industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



On 10 December 2020, BASF and Adifo Software announced the launch of a new digital solution for the animal agriculture value chain. Integration of BASF's sustainability analytics into Adifo's BESTMIX feed formulation will enable customers along the animal agriculture value chain to strategically manage and optimize feed formulation based on nutrition and cost while taking environmental sustainability aspects into consideration.

In January 2019, Cargill's European poultry business acquired Poland's Konspol to provide value-added poultry products to global consumers.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to industrialization of livestock, growing population, and rising demand for meat in countries such as Japan, India, and China. In addition, development of various alternatives to traditional antibiotic growth promoter to enhance immune system of livestock in countries in the region is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Key players in the global eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.



Market Segmentation:



The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.



Emergen Research has segmented the eubiotics market on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Exogenous Enzymes



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Production



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Eubiotics market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Eubiotics industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Eubiotics industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Eubiotics market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Eubiotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Eubiotics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing awareness about the feed quality and safety

4.2.2.2. Governmental support and stringent rules and regulations regarding the use of AGP

4.2.2.3. Rising population and global meant consumption

4.2.2.4. Rising demand for manufactured feed

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High demand for eubiotics in other application like in medicines and beverages for humans

4.2.3.2. Trade complexities due to stringent rules and regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Eubiotics Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Probiotics

5.1.2. Prebiotics

5.1.3. Organic Acids

5.1.4. Essential Oils

5.1.5. Exogenous Enzymes



CONTINUED..!!



