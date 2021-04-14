Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness.



In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives. Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to industrialization of livestock, growing population, and rising demand for meat in countries such as Japan, India, and China. In addition, development of various alternatives to traditional antibiotic growth promoter to enhance immune system of livestock in countries in the region is expected to support market growth going ahead.



Key players in the global eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Exogenous Enzymes



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Production



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



