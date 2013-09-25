EuGoodNews - Europe's Positive Social Network Launches

Coin, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The introduction of internet has caused a great evolution of how people connect socially thus social gatherings and hangouts have changed too. People now sit at home while been constantly connected to their friends, talking to them, sharing photos, discussing ideas and following interests. Hangouts now happen all around the clock and on the go just because of social networking platforms. Social Networking sites provide people not only the opportunity to socialize but it is also one of the best source of information and news.



That is why a social network needs to serve many purposes and thus it's the key that the structure of the website is both versatile and easy to use. EuGoodNews is a new social networking website created especially for the people of Europe and aims to provide people with a platform in which they can create clubs and communities for any hobby, sport, business, political or other interest or affiliation as long as it is positive. On EuGoodNews people can create their very own profile page which will allow them to connect with other like minded people, access news articles, read interesting blogs as well as create their own blogging platform to share positivity, also share photos, listen to music from various albums from across the world, download, watch and upload videos and much more. Europe is a bouquet of different types of people who come from different regions and culture to create a rich and more vibrant Europe so there has been a need for a Europe social network that exudes the same positivity and diversity.



EuGoodNews is a platform that will reflect the positive Europe and take the idea ahead of connecting Europe in a positive manner. Furthermore, EuGoodNews is a social platform good for businesses as well, because it will provide all types of classified ads for selling goods, selling items, advertising people’s businesses or websites, personals, events and real estate ads can be also placed on the website thus let the sellers connect with the buyers in a positive environment. The site strictly forbids the use of any sort of misuse of the platform or spreading inappropriate information or disturbances. In the event of such occurrences the management authorities cancel the membership of the person on the site thus limiting the chances of spreading misinformation and negativity.



This is an encouraging step on the part of the site owners that is generally missing in many other social networking sites today. Over the coming months people will be able to see the constant positive changes to evolve EuGoodNews in to a more sophisticated and dynamic social networking website.



To become a member of EuGoodNews please visit: http://eugoodnews.com/



Media Contact:

Luc Van den Bosch

admin@eugoodnews.com

Coin, Spain