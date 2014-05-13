eUKhost Announces New Dedicated Servers, Revamped Community Forum and Blog

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- eUKhost Ltd., a leading web hosting provider in the UK, has announced an entirely new line of fully managed dedicated server s at lower than ever price points sporting powerful Intel® Xeon® processors for optimum performance and reliability. The company's new line of managed dedicated servers come with 24x7 live technical support as standard, and are available starting immediately from just £55 a month inc VAT.



With eUKhost's new line of dedicated servers, customers save up to £200 per month compared to previous generation dedicated servers offered. From server configuration, software installation to resolving complex server problems, there is nothing extra to pay.



Robert King, Managing Director, eUKhost Ltd said “At eUKhost, we are committed to offering the best value to our customers without compromising on the quality of our technology and services. At lower than ever price points, our great new range of dedicated servers offer unprecedented value to our customers. With Intel® Xeon® servers starting from just £55 a month inc VAT, our new dedicated servers are great value for businesses looking to upgrade to the performance and reliability dedicated servers offer.”



Dedicated servers are the ultimate choice for professionals and businesses that require a level of performance and reliability that only a physical server can provide. eUKhost's dedicated servers use the newer-generation of Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Core™ processors that deliver highly energy-efficient performance, and help drive costs down.



Alongside the introduction of the company's new range of dedicated servers saw the release of the company's all new community forum and blog with a fresh, clean new design and user interface. The company's blog includes daily articles direct from the eUKhost team on industry and web hosting news, web development tutorials, marketing and search engine optimisation and much more. On the forum, eUKhost customers have an area of the eUKhost website to chat informally with other customers and company staff – a place where customers can also get help on website and web development issues from others.



About eUKhost®

Since 2001, eUKhost provides a wide range of web hosting solutions designed for individuals, professional developers and businesses – some of the range of services eUKhost provides includes shared hosting, VPS hosting, cloud hosting and fully managed dedicated servers, all with 24x7 live support as standard.



With over 35,000 customers worldwide, the company serves over two million websites across two state-of the-art data centres. From the simplest of web hosting requirements to complex cloud hosting deployments, eUKhost has the technology and expertise to deliver.