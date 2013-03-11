Eureka! Brain Supplement - Better Focus Is Here

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- It's a classic situation - you meet someone new, and then moments later you've forgotten their name! Things like Names, passwords, pin and telephone numbers... the list is endless - with so much to memorize is it really possible to improve how much you can remember?



The good news is, yes! Developed by neuroscientists Eureka! ground-breaking formula is based on extensive research in the field of neuroplasticity. Eureka Brands in-house R&D team works with researchers from Berkeley, Columbia, and others to create the most effective brain booster formula possible. Just as athletes take supplements to enhance their physical performance, some people hope to sharpen their wits with brain boosters.



To Men And Women Who Want To Get Ahead



The Majority of people love to take their vitamins. More than 150 million Americans take dietary supplements according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition, a supplement industry trade group. But what about vitamins that are made specifically to help nourish and support memory, focus and increase brain cells count? Research shows that Eureka!® a formulation that combines key ingredients have been clinically proven to increase blood flow to the brain, which improves its oxygenation and thereby increases mental alertness and brain cell count. Research suggests it may also be that Eureka!® formulation is the most powerful all natural memory enhancer available to date.



Now There’s a Formula for Clearer Thinking



The highly effective ingredients in Eureka!® are all formulated to support optimal brain operation. Your overall quality of life is in direct proportion to your mental abilities and overall brain power. Most people are using only a fraction of their brains potential, with Eureka!® you will feel that extra mental edge within 15-30 minutes of taking the first capsules. “If you think you can’t improve your memory and focus fast, you haven’t tried… Eureka!®” Says Nick Fraser a student at University of Miami.



Whether you’re a student preparing to ace that final exam, or an employee preparing to finish that project that you just couldn’t finish last night; you will always have a pressure to perform. More and more healthy go getters are using prescription study pills like Adderall to keep up with the competition. But prescription study pills aren’t designed for nonprescription use – it’s both illegal and potentially dangerous. That’s why Eureka!® was created – A brain booster, Adderall alternative with natural ingredients to help you get the job done. Are you goal oriented? Are you an achiever? Then give that Eureka!® a try and unlock your potential!



About Eureka Brands, LLC

Our mission at Eureka Brands LLC is to provide all natural supplements to help people achieve their goals. Why create Eureka!®? The answer is simple: we needed it ourselves. After years of development we found a prime combination that would provide hard working achievers with the focus and energy they would need to power through their day. We look forward to helping you on your journey to a more focused productive life.



