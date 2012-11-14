Eureka Cycle Sports Announces 0% for 12 Months Finance Deal on All Scott and Orbea Bikes

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Eureka Cycle Sports has just announced that all Scott and Orbea bikes are now available with their 0% for 12 months finance deal. Eureka Cycle Sports is one of the UK’s leading bike shops with the best brands, prices, inventory and specialists.



Scott bikes are known for their record breaking lightweight frames and performance in their road, triathlon, and mountain bikes. When it comes to Eureka hardtail mountain bikes, the lightweight and durable 29-inch and 26-inch hardtail Scott Scale Series brings a choice of custom butted 6061 aluminum or HMF carbon fiber frames while the Spark Series brings full suspension to 26-inch and 29ers. Their Speedster Series bikes are economical, lightweight and efficient while the Aspect Series is ideal for the novice and budget conscious mountain biker. Scott bikes feature Shimano and/or SRAM components.



Eureka Cycles triathlon bikes include the Scott Plasma2, which was designed as the ultimate triathlon bike posting the fastest bike split at the 2008 Ironman World Championship in Kona. Other bike frames by Eureka such as the Triad SP from Blue also bring the same proven triathlon geometry as the frames ridden to multiple Ironman® wins last year.



Orbea has developed some of the fastest road racing bikes as well as some of the most durable and lightweight mountain bikes. Their Alma 29 Silver is a highly advanced racing hardtail mountain bike that is built to be light, stiff and comfortable. The Orca Gold is Orbea’s flagship road racing frame featuring top-level Orbea Gold carbon fiber for maximum performance. The Orca Silver shares the same stunning shapes as the Orca Gold along with Orbea Silver carbon fiber for stiffness and resilience.



The Orbea Terra Series handles the harsh conditions and intensity of cyclocross and is built with Silver carbon fiber for lightness, stiffness, and reliability. The Ordu Series is the perfect race weapon bringing greater speed at all yaw angles with its aero efficient design as well as carbon fiber layup and tube shapes for optimum power transfer. Orbea’s Triton applies progressive aerodynamics technology and European design from the Ordu that is ideal for an entry-level triathlete or cyclist looking for an entrée to the aero position.



The Occam Series is built for trail and all-mountain adventures while the Rallon Series is the Occam’s big brother that takes over in impossibly difficult terrain. The aluminum Aqua is ideal for the first-time road rider or for those who seek performance on a budget. “We’ve got the ideal Scott or Orbea bike for every type and skill level of rider, so we’re excited to be able to bring both lines to UK riders with our 0% for 12 month finance deal,” said Eureka Cycle Sports Owner Keith Peek.



Eureka carries a wide selection of popular and high-end bike brands for road, racing, mountain, BMX, urban, triathlon as well as custom bikes and inexpensive bike rentals. Their extensive catalog and shop features a wide variety of top accessories, clothing and gear for cycling, swimming, running and triathlon. For more information, please visit http://www.eurekacyclesports.co.uk/



About Eureka Cycle Sports

Eureka Cycle Sports is a leading UK cycle shop, stocking a huge range of the leading bike brands, cycling equipment and clothing. The shop’s experts can guide and inform customers ranging from beginner to professional athletes. Shoppers can browse their new website catalog or visit their Chester location.