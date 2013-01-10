Eureka Cycle Sports Announces Reduced 2013 Bike Prices on Remaining 2012 Christmas Stock

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Eureka Cycle Sports is happy to announce fantastically low prices into the New Year on their remaining 2012 Christmas stock bikes and accessories. Eureka Cycle Sports is one of the UK’s leading bike shops with the best brands, prices, inventory and specialists.



UK cyclists are getting their best deals on a new bike as Eureka Cycle Sports brings rock bottom prices on a wide selection of 2012 bikes and accessories at the start of 2013. From fantastic deals on Moda bikes at Eureka Cycles to a great selection of Scott, Sabbath and more that are made for mountain, road, triathlon and racing. “We’re making room for more 2013 bikes and accessories so now is the best time to get great savings on 2012 Christmas stock inventory,” said Eureka Cycle Sports Owner Keith Peek.



When it comes to Eureka hardtail mountain bikes, Moda and Scott bikes provide a superior build, parts and rugged versatility that reflect each manufacturer’s years of knowledge and experience in designing some of the world’s best bikes. UK born and bred agility, predictability of handling and response as well as reliability of components are what can be expected in Moda bikes. The Moda range also provides plenty for the off road addict with Moda mountain bikes, featuring Shimano SRAM, and Barelli components.



From the Moda Tempo’s LDA triple butted 7005 aluminum front triangle to the Solo’s double butted titanium frame, riders will find the superiority they seek both on and off the trail. Other great Moda bikes include the Rondo alloy hardtail. Scott bikes are synonymous with light weight and they bring their innovations in lightweight technology to a wide range of road, triathlon, and mountain bike product lines. Casual to serious bikers will find a great selection of Scott Scale 900 series bikes, which bring lightweight durability to 29” hardtails along with a range of components to fit every rider and price range.



Road and racing cyclist will find fantastic Moda bikes such as the Stretto, which received a 9 out of 10 and a 'best on test' in recent road cycling magazines. Other fantastic Moda bikes at Eureka include the Sharp with its SPS (Switch Pitch System) and the 2012 Moda Presto full suspension cross country bike. The Senza combines the same aerospace grade Titanium as the Motif, Nocturne and Solo with the race winning geometry of the Forte, and serious riders will have plenty more options with the Rubato, Mossa and Legato.



Eureka carries a wide selection of popular and high-end bike brands for road, racing, mountain, BMX, urban, triathlon as well as custom bikes and inexpensive bike rentals. Their extensive catalog and shop features a wide variety of top accessories, clothing and gear for cycling, swimming, running and triathlon. The shop features free delivery on orders over £50 with normal delivery on the UK mainland in three to seven business days for in-stock items. For more information, please visit http://www.eurekacyclesports.co.uk



