Eureka Cycle Sports Celebrates Success as Sponsor for Deva Triathlon in Chester City

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Over 950 athletes crossed the finish line in the 2013 Deva Triathlon held in the centre of the historic City of Chester on June 2. The Olympic distance triathlon run by City of Chester Triathlon club members and sponsored by Eureka Cycle Sports included athletes from all over the United Kingdom.



Currently in its 15th year, the Deva Triathlon changed its route this year to the centre of the city. Transition was located in the fabulous Grosvenor Park, a fantastic Victorian Park. The new bike route was a single lap into Wales via Eccleston, Rossett and Borras and back into Chester via Alford and Boughton. The run route incorporated running over the Old Dee Bridge as well as the suspension bridge, along the Groves with the finish being at the Bandstand.



Nick Beer from the Tri Training Harder Club finished in overall first place with a time of 2:01:23. Jamie Hinton was just a little over a minute behind him, finishing second with 2:02:29. Third place was claimed by Christ Standidge of TORQ club with a time of 2:02:53. The first woman to cross the finish line was Claire Hann of Bike Science—Boardman Elite with a finish of 2:13:47.



Throughout the race, Eureka Cycle Sports cheered on the athletes and provided an on the site shop the day of the race to meet any last minute triathlon needs. Athletes also got a chance to check out some of the latest bikes and gear for sale from brands like Scott, Orbea, Fusion, Selle Italia, Aqua Sphere and more.



Eureka Cycle Sports is adamant about providing top of the line cycling and triathlon equipment to its customers, but it takes its passion for the race even further by sponsoring several events throughout the year. Cycling, swimming and running are more than just their business it is also their passion. “We are cyclists that enjoy all aspects of cycling. We ride on road, off road and compete in triathlons,” they state on their website. Athletes can find out more about the company’s own adventures in the triathlon world and their sponsorships by checking out the company’s cycling blog. Eureka Cycle Sports shares product reviews, news and more on its cycling blog.



