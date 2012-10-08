Eureka Cycle Sports Has New Bike Accessories/Clothing, Road and Race Bikes for Autumn

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Eureka Cycle Sports is pleased to announce that they have just added a number of new products for autumn including a range of fantastic bike accessories, clothing, lights, helmets and more. Eureka Cycles is one of the UK’s leading bike shops with the best brands, prices, inventory and specialists.



For true cyclist, the fall is no time to slow down, and Eureka Cycle Sports is meeting the cooler weather with some great new accessories, clothing and bikes at fantastic prices. When it comes to Eureka Cycle Sports bike accessories, riders will find the new line of Lezyne bike lights.



With front and rear light sets ranging from 70 to 30 lumens, the compact designs are made for commuters and road bikers alike. Lezyne bike lights feature LED configurations, simple use, and integrated USB stick for cable-free recharging of the built-in Li-ion battery. Easily mounted with no tools required, the wide selection fits a wide range of handlebar and setpost diameters via a snap-fit Composite Matrix mount that is secured with a multi -position, silicon strap.



Scott Vanish-R Air Helmets take lightness and ventilated comfort to a new level by adding the one hand adjustable M.R.A.S Fit System that is ideal for a race-day helmet. The new Polaris Aqualite Extreme Ladies Cycle Jacket brings a Ladies-specific waterproof, breathable cycle jacket with fully taped seams that is perfect for fall in the UK. Eureka shoppers will also find fantastic fusion clothing such as the Fusion Triathlon Power Tights Pocket Version, Fusion Power Triathlon Top and Fusion Multisport Suit.



Eureka road bikes and race bikes are priced to sell this fall from the top manufacturers like Scott, Ridley, Sabbath and Orbea. Scott is known for their record breaking lightweight frames and performance in their road, triathlon, and mountain bike product lines. Ridley brings their light but durable frames for road and cyclocross that have made them one of Europe's most dynamic manufacturers of pro-caliber bicycles.



Orbea has some of the fastest bikes in road racing and Eureka has a complete line of Orbea Orca Silver and Gold line bikes in stock at great prices for fall. They also have a number of Sabbath titanium bikes known for bringing stiffness for road racing as well as technologies for touring. Right now, find many with big sale prices and low monthly payments.



Eureka carries a wide selection of popular and high-end bike brands for road, racing, mountain, BMX, urban, triathlon as well as custom bikes and inexpensive bike rentals. Their extensive catalog and shop features a wide variety of top accessories, clothing and gear for cycling, swimming, running and triathlon.



The shop features free delivery on orders over £50 with normal delivery on the UK mainland in three to seven business days for in-stock items. “There is nothing like a great fall ride, and we’ve got the latest bikes, gear and clothing at prices that can’t be beat,” said Eureka Cycle Sports Owner Keith Peek. For more information, please visit http://www.eurekacyclesports.co.uk



About Eureka Cycle Sports

Eureka Cycle Sports is a leading UK cycle shop, stocking a huge range of the leading bike brands, cycling equipment and clothing. The shop’s experts can guide and inform customers ranging from beginner to professional athletes. Shoppers can browse their new website catalog or visit their Chester location.